Week 11 - Navy Midshipmen @ South Florida Bulls: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
After a 6-0 start, Navy dropped their last two contests and are hoping to regain some ground in the AAC title race. They travel south this week to face Alex Golesh's South Florida Bulls, who are riding a two-game win streak as they return to Tampa from the other side of the peninsula.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's AAC clash:
Navy Midshipmen (6-2, 4-1 AAC) vs South Florida Bulls (4-4, 2-2 AAC)
Date: Saturday, November 29
Time: Noon ET // 9 AM PT
Location: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Navy Radio Network
Betting Line: Navy -3.5 on FanDuel
Navy's Exceptional Running Game
Experiencing a rejuvenation this season under new offensive coordinator Drew Cronic, Navy's offense has found a high level of success in the running game. The Mids average 251.4 rushing yards per game this year, the fifth-best average in the FBS. It also marks Navy's highest since their 11-win season in 2019, when they averaged a school-record 360.5 rushing yards per game.
Quarterback Blake Horvath leads Navy in rushing yards with 870 yards, as well as 12 touchdowns. Horvath is one of only four quarterbacks in FBS who has at-least 10 rushing and passing touchdowns so far this season.
The Battle in the Trenches
In recent weeks, USF's defensive front has played some fantastic football. The Bulls had seven sacks last week in their win over FAU, and 11 sacks and 23 tackles-for-loss in their last two games. They will be strong challenge for a Navy offensive line that leads the nation in tackles for loss allowed (2.25 per game) and are top-five in sacks allowed (0.63 per game).
Mids Can Score In A Hurry
Navy's brand of football is famous for eating up huge chunks of the clock. If the Bulls want to win, however, they'll have to limit quick scores. The Mids have five scoring drives of only one play this season, second-most in the nation. Navy also has a whopping 15 plays of 40 or more yards this season, tied for fourth in FBS. Navy is also one of only nine schools in the nation this season with a play of 90 yards or more.
