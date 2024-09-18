Week 4 - Memphis Tigers @ Navy Midshipmen: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines

G5 Football Daily

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Reggie Grimes II (14) before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
After entering the season as one of the favorites to claim the G5's spot in the College Football Playoff, the Memphis Tigers are on the right track. Ryan Silverfield's team is 3-0 thanks to a win over Florida State last week. Their next opponents are the (also undefeated) Navy Midshipmen, who are 2-0 to start under second-year head coach Brian Newberry.

Here's all the most important info about this week's showdown.

#23 Memphis Tigers (3-0, 0-0 AAC) @ Navy Midshipmen (2-0, 1-0 AAC)

Date: Saturday, September 21

Time: 3:30 PM ET // 2:30 PM CT

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Stadium:  (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Memphis Tigers Radio Network

Betting Line: Memphis -9.5 (FanDuel)

Storylines

Tigers' Stellar Defense

The Memphis Tigers have been incredibly productive in the early part of this season. They rank fifth in the nation in fumbles recovered (4), sixth in tackles for loss (28), ninth in turnover margin (+6), and 10th in turnovers gained (7). At 224.7 yards per game, they are also 11th in total defense, with 9.7 points allowed per game. That ability to create turnovers has also assisted the offense, who have turned over a third of those turnovers into points.

Red Zone Perfection

Both the Tigers and the Midshipmen have turned all of their possessions in the red zones into points. Memphis is 15-for-15 on scoring points of some type inside the opponents' 20-yard line, while Navy is seven-for-seven in that category.

Two Great Quarterbacks

Memphis starting quarterback Seth Henigan has continued his extremely consistent college career to start the season. He is the only current quarterback in FBS to be the full-time starter at the same school all 4 years. With a touchdown pass in 40-consecutive games, he is tied with Baker Mayfield for the third-longest such streak in FBS history. A touchdown pass in this game will tie him with Marcus Mariota for the second-longest streak.

For Navy, junior Blake Horvath is in his first season as the Mids' full-time starter. He has posted six total touchdowns through the first two games of the ear - three throught the air, and three on the ground. He is 12-of-21 for 220 yards in the passing game under new Navy offensive coordinator Drew Cronic.

