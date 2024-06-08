Bahamas Bowl Returning To ESPN2 This Season After One-Year Hiatus
Last season, the Bahamas Bowl was forced to move to Charlotte, North Carolina. The name was temporarily changed to the Famous Toastery Bowl. Now, the Bahamas Bowl is returning to Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau on Saturday, January 4, 2025.
The contest between a representative from Conference USA and one from the Mid-American Conference will kick off at 11 AM ET that day and be broadcast on ESPN2. It is also the first time the Bahama Bowl will be played on a Saturday.
Thomas A. Robinson Stadium was undergoing a series of renovations during the last bowl season, thus it was unable to host the game.
“We are thrilled to bring the Bahamas Bowl back to its long-time home in Nassau,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, Executive Director of the Bahamas Bowl in a statement. “It is a once in a lifetime experience for the teams and their fans, who will enjoy the newly refurbished stadium. The Saturday date gives local Bahamian sports fans their best opportunity ever to see the game.”
Last season's Famous Toastery Bowl resulted in a win for Western Kentucky over Old Dominion, deviating from the CUSA vs. MAC tradition. UAB won the 2022 edition of the game over Miami (OH) 24-20.