Boise State Football Schedules Future Series With Appalachian State Mountaineers
Two Group of Five powerhouses will take each other in 2025 and 2027. Both schools have announced a home/home series. First, the Boise State Broncos will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in 2025 and then the Broncos will travel to North Carolina to take on the Mountaineers in 2027.
The 2025 game will take place on Saturday, September 27. The 2027 game will be on Saturday, September 4.
This will be the first time the Broncos and Mountaineers have played since the NCAA
Division I-AA (now known as FCS) Quarterfinals on December 3, 1994.
The Broncos were victorious in that matchup, 17-14.
RELATED: One Sportsbook Gives Boise State, Memphis, Liberty Best G5 Odds For a National Title
Both programs are coming off of strong seasons. The Broncos had an overall 8-6 record and a 6-2 conference record. They also won the Mountain West championship game but fell to UCLA in the Starco Brands LA Bowl. Boise State will open their 2024 season at Georgia State on Saturday, August 31st.
The Broncos round out their entire 2025 schedule by adding the Mountaineers. Other non-conference matchups in 2025 include USF, Eastern Washington and the Houston Cougars.
RELATED: Mountain West Conference Announces New Broadcast Details For Football Championship Game
As for the Mountaineers, they finished 2023 with a 9-5 overall record and 6-2 conference record. They fell to the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt title game, but bounced back with a big win over Miami Ohio in the Cure Bowl.
For App State, adding Boise State rounds up their 2025 non-conference schedule which already includes Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky and Toledo.
App State kicks off their 2024 season at home against ETSU on Saturday, August 31st. Exact time and television designation have yet to be finalized.