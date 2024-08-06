Coaches Poll: Every G5 Team That Received Votes For The Top 25
In this story:
The preseason LBM Coaches Poll was released on Monday, sharing who most of FBS college football's top coaches think will lead the pack in the 2024 college football season. Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama round out the top five.
No teams from the Group of Five cracked the top 25. Iowa, who clocked in at #25, received 148 points. Memphis, who received the most points of any G5 team, were awarded 44 points. In total, 12 teams from the G5 received at least one point in the poll. Those 12 teams and their point totals are listed below.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Most Exciting G5 vs. P4 Matchups in College Football in 2024
Memphis (10-3) - 44 points
Boise State (8-6) - 30 points
Liberty (13-1) -15 points
UNLV (9-5) - 5 points
UTSA (9-4) - 3 points
Appalachian State (9-5) - 2 points
Texas State (8-5) - 2 points
Tulane (11-3) - 2 points
Air Force (9-4) - 1 point
James Madison (11-2) - 1 point
Miami (Ohio) (11-3) - 1 point
Troy (11-3) - 1 point
Published