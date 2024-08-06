G5 Football Daily

Coaches Poll: Every G5 Team That Received Votes For The Top 25

Joe Londergan

Dec 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson celebrates with Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter (85) in the second half against the UNLV Rebels during the Mountain West Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The preseason LBM Coaches Poll was released on Monday, sharing who most of FBS college football's top coaches think will lead the pack in the 2024 college football season. Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama round out the top five.

No teams from the Group of Five cracked the top 25. Iowa, who clocked in at #25, received 148 points. Memphis, who received the most points of any G5 team, were awarded 44 points. In total, 12 teams from the G5 received at least one point in the poll. Those 12 teams and their point totals are listed below.

Memphis (10-3) - 44 points

Boise State (8-6) - 30 points

Liberty (13-1) -15 points

UNLV (9-5) - 5 points

UTSA (9-4) - 3 points

Appalachian State (9-5) - 2 points

Texas State (8-5) - 2 points

Tulane (11-3) - 2 points

Air Force (9-4) - 1 point

James Madison (11-2) - 1 point

Miami (Ohio) (11-3) - 1 point

Troy (11-3) - 1 point

