2024 Conference USA Football Media Poll Released
Just days before Conference USA media day, the preseason poll was released and to no surprise, Liberty is at the tiop expected to win the conference with newcomer Kennesaw State at the bottom.
1 - Liberty Flames (197 points)
In their first season in Conference USA, the Flames ran through an undefeated regular season, plus a win in the Conference USA championship game over the New Mexico State Aggies. They also made an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, but fell to the Oregon Ducks.
Despite some losses through the transfer portal, star quarterback Kaidon Salter is back along with running back Quinton Cooley.
2- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (173 points)
After an 8-5 season with a win in the Famous Toastrey Bowl over Old Dominion, the Hilltoppers lost both quarterback Austin Reed and wide receiver Malachi Corely to the NFL Draft. The Hilltoppers offense will have a different look, but they were able to bring in TJ Finley through the transfer portal along with Georgia Tech transfer Justin Brown and Arizona State transfer Geroge Hart III. The Hilltoppers kick their season off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 31.
3- Jacksonville State Gamecocks (166)
In their first season at the Division one FBS level, the Gamecocks went 9-4 and 6-2 in the conference. They were given a bowl game bid to the R+L Carriers New Orelans Bowl where they defeated the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.
Although Zion Webb is no longer the quarterback, UConn transfer Zion Turner is now in the fold and a perfect fit under the Rich Rodriguez offense which is a quick tempo many teams were not able to adjust to. Expect both Logan Smothers and Turner to receive reps and bring a new pass dynamic to an offense that as run heavy last season.
4- Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (98 points)
After a rough 4-8 season with a 3-5 conference record, the Blue Raiders decided to move on from longtime head coach Rick Stockstill, bringing in experienced former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason.
This is the first true surprise to the preseason poll where the Blue Raiders are expected to bounce back. Under quarterback Nick Vattiato, there is a chance, but will be hard under a new head coach and losses through the transfer portal.
T5- New Mexico State Aggies (97 points)
After a 10-5 overall record and 7-1 conference record, they were the runner ups in the Conference USA championship game, but also lost in the New Mexico Bowl to Fresno State. Jerry Kill departed citing health reasons and following his departure, starting quarterback Diego Pavia, wide receiver Jonathan Brady, dual threat tight end/quarterback Eli Stowers and many more have departed the program. They now have first-year head coach Tony Sanchez at the helm. It'll be tough to repeat their first year success in the conference.
T5 - Sam Houston State Bearkats (97 points)
Last season was a rough one for the Bearkats, but showed a lot of signs of bouncing back in 2024. Sam Houston State lost five conference games by one possession. They did hit big in the portal bringing in quarterback Jase Bauer from Central Michigan who is expected to start for the Bearkats this season.
7- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (88 points)
Three straight 3-9 seasons have put the Bulldogs in a tough spot. The pressure is on. The loss of Hank Bachmeier was tough, but current starter Jack Turner took a nice first step in the couple of starts he made. Even with the loss of Smoke Harris to the CFL, the Bulldogs but made some nice offensive additions through the portal.
8 - Florida International Panthers (81 points)
It was fairly surprising to see the Panthers as the eighth team on the preseason poll, but makes sense after a second straight 4-8 season and only one conference win which came against a Sam Houston State team that hadn't won a single game.
Head coach Mike MacIntyre is under pressure to win now and in a favorable schedule for the Panthers, a six-win season seems like a must. The losses following MacIntyre's first year were tough, but after year two, they didn't suffer many crucial losses outside of Kris Mitchell, Jordan Guerad and Phillip Houston.
9 - UTEP Miners (76 points)
A UTEP team which has plenty of dynamic pieces disappointed in 2023 with an overall record of 3-9 and 2-6 conference record. Quarterback injuries derailed a lot of their season, having to go with a fourth string quarterback and following the season, they relived Dana Dimel of his duties as head coach and brought in Scotty Walden out of Austin Peay.
Along with the many Austin Peay transfers and recruits, Walden brought to El Paso a couple of dynamic power conference running backs and one of the top FCS running backs to add depth to the room.
It's unlikely Walden will find immediate success in his first year at the helm, but it may not take long for him to turn the program around back to their winning ways.
10 - Kennesaw State Owls (27 points)
One of the best start-up programs in college football is making their way to the FBS level. This past recruiting class was rated their highest in program history and will look to make a splash in the conference.
Head coach Brian Bohannon has been with the Owls through the highs and lows and now it's a matter of how he will lead his program through the new conference.