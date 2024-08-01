G5 Football Daily

4 Conference USA Linemen Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view a New Mexico State Aggies helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football. The 2024 watch list for the award was released this week, including four representatives from Conference USA, all on the offensive side of the ball. The names from that group are listed below.

OG Quantavious Leslie - Western Kentucky

OT Shiyazh Pete - New Mexico State

OG Clay Webb - Jacksonville State

C Jordan White - Liberty

Webb earned Second Team All-America recognition from the Associated Press and Walter Camp last season. White started all 14 games at center for the Flames on his way to Second Team All-CUSA honors. Pete started all 13 games for the Aggies last season and remains a key piece despite NMSU's mass exodus of key contributors. For WKU, this will be Leslie's third season starting on the Outland watch list.

The Football Writers Association of America will announce the 2024 Outland Trophy semifinalists on November 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on November 26. The winner will be announced on December 12, 2024

