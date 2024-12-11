G5 Football Daily

9 Western Kentucky Players Headline 2024 All-Conference USA Selections

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers place kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) kicks an extra point against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, Conference USA announced the 2024 all-league selections, chosen by the league's ten head coaches.

On the first and second team, nine Western Kentucky Hilltoppers were represented, leading the league in that category. CUSA champs Jacksonville State were right behind them with eight, and the Liberty Flames had seven.

First-team:

Offense:

QB Tyler Huff, Jacksonville State

RB Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State

RB Quinton Cooley, Liberty

WR Eric Rivers, FIU

WR Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee State

WR Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech

TE Holden Willis, Middle Tennessee State

OL Jordan White, Liberty

OL Clay Webb, Jax State

OL Xavior Gray, Liberty

OL Aaron Fenimore, Liberty

OL Will O’Steen, Jax State

Defense:

DE Maurice Westmoreland, UTEP

DT David Blay, Louisiana Tech

DT Hosea Wheeler, Western Kentucky

DE Chris Murray, Sam Houston State

LB Travion Barnes, FIU

LB Reginald Hughes, Jacksonville State

LB Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston State

DB Fred Perry, Jacksonville State

DB Caleb Weaver, Sam Houston State

DB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

DB JoJo Evans, FIU

Special teams:

K Lucas Carneiro, Western Kentucky

P Jacob Ulrich, Kennesaw State

KR Qua Ashley, Kennesaw State

PR Kam Thomas, UTEP

LS Brody Butler, MTSU

Jax State's Tyler Huff led the way with 2,179 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. It was his impact on the ground that made Huff's selection to the first-team valuable. He ran for 1,343 yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 103.3 rushing yards per game. He finished the season second in total rushing yards.

Huff's backfield partner Tre Stewart led Conference USA with 1,604 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his first season at the FBS level. Quinton Cooley didn't have the same season he had in 2023, but still went over 1,000 rushing yards, finishing third amongst the conference in that stat.

Eric Rivers was the only wide receiver in the conference that surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. He also led the conference in receiving touchdowns. He broke the FIU record for most receiving touchdowns and yards in a single season. He has since entered the transfer portal and has received a reported 43 offers.

Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Omari Kelly, an Auburn transfer, finished the season with 53 receptions for 869 yards and four touchdowns. He finished fourth in receiving yards amongst Conference USA.

Tru Edwards was a spark plug for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2024. He caught 77 passes for 897 yards and six touchdowns. He led the conference in receptions and finished second in receiving yards.

One of the most versatile players in Conference USA was MTSU tight end Holden Willis. He has the build to play tight end, but had the speed to play on the outside and be an extra wideout for the Blue Raiders. He caught 53 passes for 871 yards and six touchdowns.

FIU linebacker Travion Barnes led the conference in total and assisted tackles. Barnes finished the 2024 season with the second-most total tackles in a single season by an FIU player.

Sam Houston led the way with three players on the first-team defense. Chris Murray had 34 total tackles (25 solo/nine assisted), 12 TFL's and 5.5 sacks. Linebacker Kavian Gaither posted 85 total tackles (59 solo/26 assisted), eight TFL's and one interception. Finally, Caleb Weaver made a strong case for CUSA Defensive Player of the Year with 86 total tackles (62 solo/24 assisted), three TFL's and a conference leading four interceptions.

Second-team:

Offense:

QB Caden Veltkamp, Western Kentucky

RB Seth McGowan, New Mexico State

RB Mike Washington, New Mexico State

WR Kisean Johnson, Western Kentucky

WR Kenny Odom, UTEP

WR Dean Patterson, FIU

TE Carson Kent, Kennesaw State

OL Ethan Hagler, Sam Houston

OL AJ Vaipulu, New Mexico State

OL Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky

OL James Dawn II, Sam Houston

OL Marshall Jackson, Western Kentucky

Defense:

DE J-Rock Swain, Jacksonville State

DT Kyran Duhon, UTEP

DT Jeramy Passmore, FIU

DE TJ Bush, Liberty

LB Joseph Carter, Liberty

LB Kolbe Fields, Louisiana Tech

LB Tyler Martinez, New Mexico State

DB Devonte’ Mathews, Western Kentucky

DB Geimere Latimer, Jacksonville State

DB JeRico Washington Jr., Kennesaw State

DB Brylan Green, Liberty

Special teams:

K Abraham Montaño, New Mexico State State

P George Eberle, New Mexico State

KR C’Quan Jnopierre, FIU

PR Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee State

LS Rex Robich, Western Kentucky

New Mexico State led the way on the second team with six players. On the offensive side of the ball, their pair of running backs Seth McGowan and Mike Washington who combined for 1,526 rushing yards. Offensive lineman AJ Vaipulu was the third offensive player named. On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Tyler Martinez led the Aggies' defense this season with 96 total tackles (47 solo/49 assisted), three TFLs and one sack. Kicker Abraham Montaño and punter George Eberle were selected on the special teams side of things.

