9 Western Kentucky Players Headline 2024 All-Conference USA Selections
On Tuesday, Conference USA announced the 2024 all-league selections, chosen by the league's ten head coaches.
On the first and second team, nine Western Kentucky Hilltoppers were represented, leading the league in that category. CUSA champs Jacksonville State were right behind them with eight, and the Liberty Flames had seven.
First-team:
Offense:
QB Tyler Huff, Jacksonville State
RB Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State
RB Quinton Cooley, Liberty
WR Eric Rivers, FIU
WR Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee State
WR Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech
TE Holden Willis, Middle Tennessee State
OL Jordan White, Liberty
OL Clay Webb, Jax State
OL Xavior Gray, Liberty
OL Aaron Fenimore, Liberty
OL Will O’Steen, Jax State
Defense:
DE Maurice Westmoreland, UTEP
DT David Blay, Louisiana Tech
DT Hosea Wheeler, Western Kentucky
DE Chris Murray, Sam Houston State
LB Travion Barnes, FIU
LB Reginald Hughes, Jacksonville State
LB Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston State
DB Fred Perry, Jacksonville State
DB Caleb Weaver, Sam Houston State
DB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
DB JoJo Evans, FIU
Special teams:
K Lucas Carneiro, Western Kentucky
P Jacob Ulrich, Kennesaw State
KR Qua Ashley, Kennesaw State
PR Kam Thomas, UTEP
LS Brody Butler, MTSU
Jax State's Tyler Huff led the way with 2,179 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. It was his impact on the ground that made Huff's selection to the first-team valuable. He ran for 1,343 yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 103.3 rushing yards per game. He finished the season second in total rushing yards.
Huff's backfield partner Tre Stewart led Conference USA with 1,604 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his first season at the FBS level. Quinton Cooley didn't have the same season he had in 2023, but still went over 1,000 rushing yards, finishing third amongst the conference in that stat.
Eric Rivers was the only wide receiver in the conference that surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. He also led the conference in receiving touchdowns. He broke the FIU record for most receiving touchdowns and yards in a single season. He has since entered the transfer portal and has received a reported 43 offers.
Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Omari Kelly, an Auburn transfer, finished the season with 53 receptions for 869 yards and four touchdowns. He finished fourth in receiving yards amongst Conference USA.
Tru Edwards was a spark plug for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2024. He caught 77 passes for 897 yards and six touchdowns. He led the conference in receptions and finished second in receiving yards.
One of the most versatile players in Conference USA was MTSU tight end Holden Willis. He has the build to play tight end, but had the speed to play on the outside and be an extra wideout for the Blue Raiders. He caught 53 passes for 871 yards and six touchdowns.
FIU linebacker Travion Barnes led the conference in total and assisted tackles. Barnes finished the 2024 season with the second-most total tackles in a single season by an FIU player.
Sam Houston led the way with three players on the first-team defense. Chris Murray had 34 total tackles (25 solo/nine assisted), 12 TFL's and 5.5 sacks. Linebacker Kavian Gaither posted 85 total tackles (59 solo/26 assisted), eight TFL's and one interception. Finally, Caleb Weaver made a strong case for CUSA Defensive Player of the Year with 86 total tackles (62 solo/24 assisted), three TFL's and a conference leading four interceptions.
Second-team:
Offense:
QB Caden Veltkamp, Western Kentucky
RB Seth McGowan, New Mexico State
RB Mike Washington, New Mexico State
WR Kisean Johnson, Western Kentucky
WR Kenny Odom, UTEP
WR Dean Patterson, FIU
TE Carson Kent, Kennesaw State
OL Ethan Hagler, Sam Houston
OL AJ Vaipulu, New Mexico State
OL Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky
OL James Dawn II, Sam Houston
OL Marshall Jackson, Western Kentucky
Defense:
DE J-Rock Swain, Jacksonville State
DT Kyran Duhon, UTEP
DT Jeramy Passmore, FIU
DE TJ Bush, Liberty
LB Joseph Carter, Liberty
LB Kolbe Fields, Louisiana Tech
LB Tyler Martinez, New Mexico State
DB Devonte’ Mathews, Western Kentucky
DB Geimere Latimer, Jacksonville State
DB JeRico Washington Jr., Kennesaw State
DB Brylan Green, Liberty
Special teams:
K Abraham Montaño, New Mexico State State
P George Eberle, New Mexico State
KR C’Quan Jnopierre, FIU
PR Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee State
LS Rex Robich, Western Kentucky
New Mexico State led the way on the second team with six players. On the offensive side of the ball, their pair of running backs Seth McGowan and Mike Washington who combined for 1,526 rushing yards. Offensive lineman AJ Vaipulu was the third offensive player named. On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Tyler Martinez led the Aggies' defense this season with 96 total tackles (47 solo/49 assisted), three TFLs and one sack. Kicker Abraham Montaño and punter George Eberle were selected on the special teams side of things.
