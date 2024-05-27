All-CUSA LA Tech Punter Ends Up At LSU Via Transfer Portal
One of the top remaining specialists in the transfer portal will make the move from Conference USA to the SEC for the 2024 college football season. Former Louisiana Tech punter Blake Ochsendorf announced his commitment to LSU on Monday.
RELATED: Former Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Will Transfer To Toledo Rockets
Ochsendorf averaged 45.72 yards per punt in 2023, with 20 kicks landing inside the 20-yard line and 50 punts travelling more than 50 yards. His yards per punt average was the highest in CUSA and was 16th in FBS.
2023 was Ochsendorf's only season at LA Tech where he saw game action, but still finished as the Bulldogs' all-time leader in career yards per punt. He transferred to LA Tech from Minnesota State Moorhead in 2020. The Minnesota native will have one year of eligibility remaining.
RELATED: RECRUITING: Utah State Hosting Elite 11 QB This Week
This coming season will be Louisiana Tech's third with Sonny Cumbie as head coach. Both of Cumbie's previous seasons in Ruston have ended with a 3-9 record.
LSU enter their third season under head coach Brian Kelly in 2024. They have won 10 games in each of their previous seasons. The Tigers open their season on September 1 against USC in Las Vegas.