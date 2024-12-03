Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 15
1. Jacksonville State
2. Western Kentucky
3. Liberty
4. Sam Houston State
5. La Tech
6. Florida International
7. NM State
8. Middle Tennessee State
9. Kennesaw State
10. UTEP
The two participants in Conference USA’s title game are set as Jacksonville State will welcome Western Kentucky to Jacksonville, AL on December 6 (6 PM ET/CBS Sports Network).
Western Kentucky’s 19-17 win over the Gamecocks at home sealed the team’s opportunity to face Rich Rodriguez’ club again for the title. Hilltoppers’ QB Caden Veltkamp’s 301 yards were needed in order for Tyson Helton’s team to outlast Jax State.
Florida International finished the season on a high note, falling one win shy of bowl eligibility as the Panthers beat Middle Tennessee State, 35-24. Panthers’ quarterback Keyone Jenkins earned league offensive player of the week honors after his 319-yard outing against the Blue Raiders – giving the Panthers their first win over MTSU since 2018.
However, FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre was dismissed 24 hours after the win, leaving the Panthers searching for a new head coach and a new quarterback as Jenkins is now in the transfer portal.
Liberty fell to Sam Houston State, 20-18. The Bearkats stifled Flames’ star quarterback Kaidon Salter throughout the contest, as Salter went 12-of-35 passing for 83 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in what would serve as possibly his final game with the program. Salter entered the transfer portal on Monday, while the Bearkats were left out of the title game picture with Western Kentucky’s win in K.C. Keeler’s swan song with the program, as Keeler will take the Temple job.
