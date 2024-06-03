Conference USA Football Announce July 23 Date For League's Media Day
On Monday morning, Conference USA formally announced that the 2024 CUSA Football Kickoff and Media Day will be held Tuesday, July 23, at the home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.
CUSA Commissioner Judy MacLeod, as well as head coaches and players from each of the 10 CUSA programs will be on hand to discuss and preview the upcoming 2024 football season. This marks the first formal event under the league’s 2024 10-team configuration.- CUSA Press Release
The attending student-athletes are headlined by 2023 CUSA MVP and Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, along with First-Team All-CUSA selections Shiyazh Pete (OL, NM State) and Maurice Westmoreland (DE, UTEP), and Second-Team All-CUSA tight end Sean Brown of Jax State.
The head coach of each team and two players from each group will be in attendance.
A full schedule of events for the day will be available at a later date.
Conference USA earned the Group of Five's New Years Six bid last season with Liberty winning the league championship and picking up an undefeated record prior to the Fiesta Bowl.
2024 will mark the 29th season of Conference USA football.