Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 1
1. Liberty
Let’s start with Kaidon Salter and Quinton Cooley returning as a primary reason for why the Flames take the number-one spot. Jamey Chadwell’s club return arguably the top two players in the league, along with several standouts on defense like Jay Hardy and Brylan Green. It would take a major upset or (knock on wood) an injury to take the Flames out of the top spot.
2. Western Kentucky
If Liberty weren’t returning the sheer amount of talent, the case could be made for Tyson Helton’s Western Kentucky team to challenge for top billing. Getting TJ Finley out of the transfer portal was a major win for Helton in continuing the string of excellent quarterback play on The Hill. Helton is one of the top Group of Five coaches in the nation and is always good for an additional unexpected win or two.
3. Jacksonville State
Rich Rodriguez’ club have the potential to head this list, if they can get their quarterback situation in line. Logan Smothers will have to take the next step in his development in an increased role and former UConn starter Zion Turner is also in tow. Outside of QB, the Gamecocks have all-conference types in Clay Webb, J-Rock Swain and Fred Perry.
RELATED: Week 1 - Campbell @ Liberty Flames: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
4. Sam Houston State
KC Keeler had a number of near-wins last season during the club’s first year at the FBS level. Eight of the team’s nine losses were two-score games, including five by a touchdown or less. Keeler is an excellent coach who has a strong track record of success at the FCS level and there’s little reason to believe that he won’t be able to turn those close losses into wins in 2024.
5. Middle Tennessee State
The Blue Raiders made the decision to cut ties with longtime head coach Rick Stockstill over the offseason, choosing to bring in former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason. Mason’s time at Vandy gives him ties to MTSU’s recruiting area and the hope is he can get the team to the next level of Group of Five teams. This year’s club is going to be led by scrappy undersized quarterback Nick Vattiato and if he can get going, the Blue Raiders could go bowling in 2024.
6. Louisiana Tech
It might be now or never for Sonny Cumbie at La Tech.
The former standout quarterback and offensive coordinator has been trying to find his guy at quarterback for several seasons. If former Southern Miss signal-caller Jack Turner can be him, the Bulldogs should be competitive.
7. Florida International
There are no two ways about it. The Florida International job is one of the toughest in college football. Yes, FIU is in arguably the most fertile recruiting ground in the country in South Florida. However, lack of resources make it difficult to retain talent that the Panthers have been able to acquire – just look at the number of former Panthers on Power Four rosters over the last three seasons. Mike MacIntyre has his guy in quarterback Keyone Jenkins and a favorable schedule provides reason for hope. 2024 will come down to whether the Panthers can protect Jenkins and if the defense, who finally aren’t super young, can rise to the occasion.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Top 5 Edge Rushers in the G5 For 2024
8. New Mexico State
NM State is the perfect job for former Aggies wide receiver Tony Sanchez. After getting the short end of the stick at UNLV, Sanchez takes over for Jerry Kill, who had a unprecedented level of success in his short stay in Las Cruces. Unfortunately for the Aggies, star quarterback Diego Pavia also followed Kill to Vanderbilt – meaning NM State will be looking to replace on of the top G5 talents.
9. UTEP
Longtime CUSA fans will know that just because a team is undergoing a rebuild, doesn’t mean that they can’t go from worst to contenders in a hurry. First-year UTEP head coach Scotty Walden is a Red Bull in human form. This, isn’t a surprise to most die-hard college football fans who are familiar with him. He’s also been a good football coach, who gets his teams to believe and buy in quickly. The talent might not be there immediately, but Walden could get things turned around in El Paso sooner than later.
10. Kennesaw State
Brian Bohannon has the right attitude about his team entering their first year of FBS play. The program is located in Metro Atlanta and in time, they could be a diamond in the rough, but expect them to endure similar growing pains as Sam Houston.