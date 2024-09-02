Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 2
1. Liberty
2. Western Kentucky
3. Sam Houston State
4. Jacksonville State
5. Middle Tennessee State
6. La Tech
7. Florida International
8. NM State
9. UTEP
10. Kennesaw State
RELATED: FIU Football: Mike MacIntyre Notes Communication Issues, Inexperience in Indiana Loss
The standout performance of week one comes from K.C. Keeler’s Sam Houston State team. The team’s decisive win at Rice made a statement that the Bearkats are looking to turn last year’s five one-score losses into victories.
For the most part, the rest of the conference holds firm. You would have liked to have seen a more decisive win from Liberty over Campbell, but it’s still a win. Western Kentucky was in a proverbial no-win situation in heading to Alabama for the first game of the Kalen Deboer era.
Keep an eye on FIU.
Week one at a Big Ten opponent was a tough ask. Now, the schedule quickly flips to a pair of fellow Group of Five opponents, who will be measuring sticks for the Panthers. They have a chance to make a statement to the G5 landscape if they can win both, but also have the exact opposite effect if they drop them both.
All of the teams who were supposed to win did and UTEP won’t be held accountable for the showing against Nebraska.