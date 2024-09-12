Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 3
1. Liberty
2. Western Kentucky
3. Sam Houston State
4. Jacksonville State
5. Florida International
6. Middle Tennessee State
7. La Tech
8. NM State
9. Kennesaw State
10. UTEP
Not going to do too much shuffling of the Conference USA Power Rankings after a week where several of the teams faced stiff competition.
Liberty had a close call against NM State, but managed to find the victory which keeps them at number one. Western Kentucky took care of business against Eastern Kentucky, despite the Colonels attempt to ruin the color theme with their uniforms.
Sam Houston and Jax State took it on the chin, but those losses against Central Florida and Louisville won’t be held against them. The most impressive win of the weekend goes to Mike MacIntyre’s FIU Panthers, who after losing star linebacker Reggie Peterson to a sudden retirement – trounced Group of Five foe Central Michigan to bring in Pitbull Stadium in style.
The Panthers have a chance to really make a statement in winning their first “Shula Bowl” rivalry game with Florida Atlantic since 2016 this weekend.
UTEP slides to the final spot with a disappointing loss to FCS Southern Utah, that shows that Scotty Walden has a ways to go before the Miners are competitive again.