Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 4

Dec 18, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Caden Veltkamp (10) throws against the Old Dominion Monarchs during the second half at Charlotte 49ers' Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
1. Liberty

2. Western Kentucky

3. Sam Houston State

4. Jacksonville State

5. Florida International

6. Middle Tennessee State

7. La Tech

8. NM State

9. Kennesaw State

10. UTEP

This is one of those odd weeks where there won’t be any movement from last week’s set of rankings. Liberty took care of business against UTEP and sure, you could take issue with only an 18-point margin of victory against a heavily inferior opponent – a win in a win.

Western Kentucky may have had a case for moving up to the top spot, but with the injury to TJ Finley, I’m taking a wait-and-see approach, despite Caden Veltkamp being more than capable of running the show in Bowling Green.

Sam Houston had a really nice win having to make the trip off the mainland and take on Hawaii on the road.

I’ll hold Jax State, FIU and MTSU in place as all three teams lost in rather disappointing fashion, the Gamecocks falling in double overtime and the Panthers and Blue Raiders in blowouts.

Let’s see what this week holds in store. 

