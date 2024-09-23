Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 5
1. Liberty
2. Western Kentucky
3. Sam Houston State
4. Jacksonville State
5. Middle Tennessee State
6. La Tech
7. NM State
8. Kennesaw State
9. Florida International
10. UTEP
There’s an old saying – “To be the man, you have to beat the man.”
Well, it won’t necessarily require Western Kentucky to beat Liberty in order to leapfrog them. However, I’ll give the nod to the Flames, who remain unbeaten after their 35-24 win over East Carolina, where Jamey Chadwell’s club fell down two scores early – but took care of business. The Hilltoppers keep on rolling with Caden Veltkamp at quarterback, beating Toledo. Going to keep Sam Houston and Jax State in their respective spots following both team’s wins.
Sonny Cumbie’s La Tech club falls in overtime, but they’ll remain in the sixth spot with NM State also falling and Kennesaw State off.
The biggest fall comes in the form of FIU’s disappointing home loss to FCS Monmouth, a game where the Panthers allowed 540 yards of total offense to their FCS opponents. Now, the Panthers sit at 1-3 with a crucial stretch of games if they’re going to reach their first bowl game since 2019.