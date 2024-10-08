Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 7
1. Liberty
2. Sam Houston State
3. Western Kentucky
4. Jacksonville State
5. Florida International
6. Middle Tennessee State
7. NM State
8. La Tech
9. Kennesaw State
10. UTEP
It’s October which means Conference USA begins its midweek slate of games. As a result, there are only two games over the week of play. Arguably the league’s worst secret in Sam Houston State continues to roll as K.C. Keeler’s team went to El Paso and left the Sun Bowl with a 20-point victory over UTEP.
The other game saw Jacksonville State make easy work of the FBS newcomer in Kennesaw State, heading to suburban Atlanta and leaving with a 63-24 win. Most notably, the eight rushing touchdowns serves as a new program record for the Gamecocks.
What we will be watching is how Mike MacIntyre’s FIU club fares as they head to Lynchburg to take on Liberty after earning a much-needed win over La Tech. Jax State returns to the field to take on NM State on Wednesday and La Tech versus Middle Tennessee State will be a huge game for position in the league.