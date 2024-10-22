Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 9
1. Western Kentucky
2. Liberty
3. Sam Houston State
4. Jacksonville State
5. La Tech
6. Middle Tennessee State
7. NM State
8. Florida International
9. UTEP
10. Kennesaw State
The final week of Conference USA’s October slate that sees the league featured in midweek games is coming to an end and several teams are entering crucial matchups.
Last week’s games saw Scotty Walden earn his first win as an FBS head coach as the Miners upset favored Florida International in front of the home El Paso crowd. As a result, UTEP gets out of last place and Kennesaw State falls to the bottom following their loss to MTSU in a game that set offensive football back several decades.
The Panthers fall to the number eight spot as Mike MacIntyre’s club are walking a tightrope in their efforts to send the program to their first bowl game since 2019.
The biggest jump in our power rankings goes to Western Kentucky. While it may only be for a week, the Hilltoppers earn the top spot after beating a red-hot Sam Houston State on the road. That coupled with a few shaky showings from Liberty allowed for the Flames to get jumped, but those two teams will settle it on the field come November 23.