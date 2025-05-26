Could Liberty Football Go Undefeated in 2025?
The Liberty Flames have been one of the more consistent winners in the Group of Five since making the jump to FBS football in 2018.
In year one, they went 6-6, followed by an 8-5 record in year two. It wasn't flashy, but the program looked sustainable.
Then, in the 2020’s, the Flames became one of the G5's elite. They went 10-1 in the shortened COVID season, and have won at least eight games in each year since. Their best season was in 2023, where they went 13-1 and reached a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time in team history, falling to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.
Last year, Liberty again won eight games, but fell short of their expectations of a second consecutive Conference USA championship. In 2025, Jamey Chadwell's group have the opportunity to return to the postseason and even represent the G5 in the College Football Playoff...But is that truly possible?
Liberty has the easiest schedule in the country this upcoming season, as rated by College Football News. They start with FCS Maine, followed by Jacksonville State in conference play, Bowling Green, and James Madison. Although both Jax State and JMU won nine games last season, both programs are likely to take a step back due to a coaching change at Jax State and further transfer portal attrition for both teams.
After a home date against JMU, Liberty take a trip to face their other in-state opponent, the Old Dominion Monarchs. ODU have just one winning season in 11 years of FBS football.
The Flames then fully dive into conference play with a trip to UTEP, where they will be heavy favorites even on the road. The second half of the season starts with New Mexico State, a program that won three games in 2024 and Liberty have defeated in three consecutive meetings. They follow with back-to-back games against newly promoted FBS programs Delaware and Missouri State.
To end the season, Liberty plays FIU, Louisiana Tech, and Kennesaw State, three teams that finished under .500 in 2024.
Yet again, Liberty do not have a Power Conference opponent on their regular season schedule. Their two toughest opponents of the season will likely be Jax State (the defending CUSA champs) and James Madison. However, neither team had a phenomenal offseason. The Gamecocks finished with the 92nd-best transfer portal per 247Sports and are 133rd in returning production, ranking almost dead last, while the Dukes finished 70th in 247's portal rankings and are 53rd in returning production.
The Flames have a portal class on par at 102nd, but return most of their production, save for starting quarterback Kaidon Salter as well as running backs Quinton Cooley and Billy Lucas. That roster consistency and cultural consistency will be critical moving into into Chadwell's third season in Lynchburg. Expect the Flames to be favored in most, if not all of their 2025 contests. DraftKings currently has Liberty's Over/Under for the 2025 season set at 8.5 wins (Over: -120, Under: -110)
