CUSA Football: Jacksonville State Clinch Title Game Berth, Opponent Still TBD
Jacksonville State were able to secure their place in the Conference USA football championship game this weekend, as well as hosting privileges for that title bout. However, it's not yet known who their opponent will be.
The Gamecocks hosted Sam Houston on Saturday, riding their signature running game to a 21-11 victory. Quarterback Tyler Huff turned in one of the best rushing performances of his career, carrying 30 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Had the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers beaten the Liberty Flames, Tyson Helton's team would have landed their own spot in the championship game. However, Liberty won that matchup 38-21 in Lynchburg. The Flames rushed for 419 yards while their defense forced four turnovers.
Sam Houston and Liberty play next weekend in Huntsville, Texas. If Liberty win that game, they will be the second team in the championship game.
Western Kentucky host Jacksonville State to end their regular season next week. They will need a win in that game and a Liberty loss to reach the championship game.
If Sam Houston wins that Liberty matchup and Western Kentucky loses, then the Bearkats will be the road team in the CUSA championship.
The Conference USA championship game is scheduled for Friday, December 6, at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT. Fans can tune in to that matchup on CBS Sports Network.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
UTSA Extend Jeff Traylor's Bowl Eligibility Streak With Friday Win Over Temple
RECAP: #24 UNLV Football Beat San Jose State 27-16 in Rainy Friday Bout
5 G5 College Football Games You Should Watch Today (November 23, 2024)