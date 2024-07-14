EA College Football 25: FIU Football Overall Rating Revealed
After months in the making, EA Sports College Football 25 has given content creators early access to the game and thanks to Chris Smoove, who was making a Florida Road to Glory video, we were able to get an exclusive look at the FIU Panthers' overall team rating.
In the game, the FIU Panthers will have a rating of 78 to start, with the offense rated at a 77 and the defense earning a 79 overall. Individual player overalls are still unkown.
FIU made impressive additions through the transfer portal including JUCO linebacker Travion Barnes and Eddie Walls II, who must've helped the defensive rating jump in the game along with the development of young cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Brian Blades II. Having someone like Reggie Peterson, likely the Panthers' highest or second-highest-rated player in the game helps.
Keyone Jenkins, who was shown in the game already should receive a fairly high overall, but not the highest on the team. Running back Kejon Owens is expected to receive a 91 speed rating, likely the highest on the team.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.