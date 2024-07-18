EA College Football 25: FIU Football Player Ratings Revealed
This week, FIU Athletics held an event promoting the new EA Sports College Football 25 game, which was released on Monday, July 15th for early access. That early access allowed for individual player overall ratings to be revealed.
The highest rated FIU player is Hezekiah Masses at an 84 overall. Last season, Masses posted 42 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, five assisted tackles and an interception that he took back for a pick six. He is also tied with two others for the top speed in the game at 92.
Following Masses is redshirt junior running back Kejon Owens, rated 81 overall with 91 speed and 97 acceleration. In 2023, Owens broke out for the Panthers as he split reps with Shomari Lawrence. He ran for 453 yards, five touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt.
At the release party, players from the football team would take on certain fans and after three games, two football players won and one lost. The two winners were quarterback Keyone Jenkins and linebacker Reggie Peterson.
"I love the game," said Jenkins. "It's like a surreal moment. Growing up, you watch people and you play the game. You never actually like been in the game. So being in the game is unbelievable."
When you open the FIU dynasty page, Jenkins is front and center, which really surprised him. The Panthers quarterback was rated a 78 overall.
As for Peterson, he was rated a 79 overall, then third highest rating on the team behind Masses and Owens, but he doesn't look too much into that.
"I don't really complain on that," said Peterson. "My family was telling me you at least deserve an 80 or like a something like, but you know, that 1% I don't know. It's just fun to be on the game. I can't really say too much about it."
Peterson kept it close in his game, but was able to close it out after forcing a turnover on a fourth and seven.
The game will be available to purchase/download for all Playstation 5 and XBOX Series S|X users on Friday, July 19.