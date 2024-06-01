EA Sports College Football 25: Will Kaidon Salter Be The Top Rated G5 QB in The Game?
Later this summer, college football fans will be able to play as their favorite teams in EA Sports College Football 25. One team making their way into the college football video game series for the first time will be the Liberty Flames.
With ten years passing since the last EA Sports College Football video game, fans have had a long time to speculate on who the top individual players will be. For obvious reasons, quarterbacks are of a particular interest. After a stellar 2023 season, Kaidon Salter will likely be amongst the game's better signal callers.
This week, College Football Network took a stab at who the game's top starting quarterbacks will be, projecting the rating for the starter on each team. Coming in at #7 with a 94-overall rating, Liberty's Kaidon Salter was the highest-rated G5 quarterback on the list. Salter achieved the same rating as Texas starter Quinn Ewers, according to CFN's projections.
Carson Beck was projected to be the game's top quarterback with a 98-overall rating.
In 2023, Salter was Conference USA's Most Valuable Player and the MVP of the Conference USA Championship game. The junior dual-threat finished the season with 32 passing touchdowns and 12 on the ground. Salter finished the season with 1089 rushing yards, third amongst FBS quarterbacks. He was also tied for fifth in FBS pasing touchdowns.
Heading into the 2024 season Liberty are looking to build upon a campaign that took them to the Fiesta Bowl last season, saw them win a CUSA championship, and a 13-1 overall record.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. Until then, we'll just have to continue to guess on who the game's top individual players will actually be.