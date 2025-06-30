FIU Alum Jonnu Smith Traded To Pittsburgh Steelers
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the Miami Dolphins are trading away FIU alum Jonnu Smith alongside cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a late-round draft pick. Smith will reportedly get a one-year contract extension for $12 million in Pittsburgh.
Smith, who played at FIU for four years, hauled in 178 receptions for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ranks fourth in career receptions, first in career receptions for a tight end, fifth in career receiving yards, first in career receiving yards by a tight end and third in career touchdown receptions.
The Tennessee Titans went on to draft Smith in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft (100th pick). Smith was the seventh player in program history to be selected and was the third highest draft pick, just behind T.Y. Hilton who was the 92nd pick and Jonathan Cyprien, who was the 31st pick.
After four seasons in Tennessee, Smith spent time with New England and Atlanta before joining the Dolphins prior to the 2024 season.
In his lone season with the Dolphins, Smith caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He set Miami franchise records for a tight end last season and was the Dolphins lone representative at the Pro Bowl.
During the offseason, Smith and the Dolphins were trying to finalize a contract extension, but the sides were not able to come to an agreement, so instead they allowed Smith to seek a trade, which is when the Steelers came calling. Smith will reunite with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was with the FIU alum in Tennessee, Atlanta and now Pittsburgh.