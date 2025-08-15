FIU Announces First Ever Willie Simmons Coach's Show
On Friday, FIU announced the start of the Willie Simmons Coach's Show, which will be hosted at Twin Peaks Doral. The weekly show will air on ESPN+. The first show is set to be aired on Tuesday, August 26, beginning at 6:00 pm.
Primary FIU broadcaster Corey Brooks will host the show alongside Simmons. Special guests from the football program will be joining the show throughout the season. Aside from the first show, they will take place every Monday.
Here are all the dates for the show: August 26, September 1, September 8, September 15, September 29, October 6, October 17, October 27, November 3, November 10, November 17 and November 24.
Twins Peaks Doral, located at 8700 NW 18th Terrace, Doral, FL 33172, is considered "one of the highest-grossing restaurants in the entire franchise," per FIU Athletics. There will also be promotional ticket giveaways, which those in attendance will be able to participate in.
Part of this partnership will include Twins Peaks extending its Happy Hour deals to 7 p.m. on the days of the show.
The Happy Hour includes: $1.50 off Signature Tap List, $5.55 Select Appetizers, $1.50 off Wine by the Glass, $3.50 Shots and $6 Featured Cocktails.