FIU Brings In Former Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver
FIU's first transfer portal wide receiver commit of the spring is former Auburn, Colorado and Jacksonville State product Tar'Varish Dawson. He will have one year of eligibility of remaining.
Dawson announced his commitment to FIU on Monday via X.
Dawson, a native of Lehigh Acres, Florida, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and received 26 offers, including one from the former staff at FIU. He committed to Auburn where he began his college career.
Between two seasons at Auburn, Dawson played in five games, hauling in two receptions for 30 yards. He went on to enter the transfer portal and joined Deion Sanders at Colorado. In his lone season with the Buffs, Dawson caught 14 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Following his season with Colorado, Dawson was dismissed from the team and later entered the transfer portal for a second straight season. He transferred to Jacksonville State, where he played in four games, catching one pass for 16 yards. He did not play against FIU in their matchup last season.
According to the Colorado website, Dawson stands at 5'10" and 165 pounds. He will provide experience to an FIU wide receiver room that lacked mostly lacked it in 2024.