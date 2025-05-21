FIU Brings In Long Snapper and Offensive Lineman Through Transfer Portal
In the span of 48 hours, FIU garnered the commitment of long snapper Justin Wood and offensive lineman Miguel Cedeno. The Panthers transfer portal class is now up to 26 players.
Wood, a Miami native, began his collegiate career at the Univeristy of Miami, but after just one year, he entered the transfer portal and went to Houston, where he also didn't see any action. He once again entered the portal and committed to FIU. He will be competing with Mississippi Valley State transfer Trent Sims for the starting long snapper job on Willie Simmons' squad.
Cedeno, a former three-star recruit coming out of high school held six offers, with two of them coming from power conference schools. He chose to go to Rice. After three seasons in the American Athletic Conference, he entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility and after also receiving offers from Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State, he chose to come back to his home state and play at FIU.
Per Rice's football roster, Cedeno stands at 6'7," 315 pounds, adding much needed size to the offensive line room. Including transfer portal prospects and incoming freshman, FIU has added nine offensive lineman this recruiting cycle.