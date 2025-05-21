FIU Cornerbacks Coach Anthony Gaitor Earns Coaching Fellowship With Jacksonville Jaguars
Cornerbacks coach Anthony Gaitor will join the Jacksonville Jaguars staff through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He will be work with the NFL club through the months of May and June.
"For over 30 years, the league-wide fellowship program has helped outstanding coaches gain exposure to NFL training camps and offseason workout programs," per a Jaguars press release.
Gaitor, a former FIU player from 2007-2010, joined Mike MacIntyre's inagural staff as a graduate assistant in 2022 and was later promoted to outside linebackers coach. Prior to the 2024 season, he was promoted to cornerbacks coach. He now holds the same position under new FIU head coach Willie Simmons.
In 2024, Gaitor was key to the Panthers having the fourth-best passing defense in Conference USA. The FIU secondary recorded a total of 11 interceptions in 2024 – the 58th-highest total in FBS.
As a player, Gaitor was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team and finished his junior season with 45 tackles, 4.5 for loss and two interceptions. He was a part of the 2010 team that made it to the program's first ever bowl game and defeated Toledo under then-head coach Mario Cristobal.