FIU Could Potentially Play The No. 1 Team In The Country
The last time FIU faced the number one team in the country was in 2009. The Panthers entered "The Swamp" against Tim Tebow and the Florida Gators. They lost 62-3. That Florida team featured future NFL players Janoris Jenkins, Joe Haden, Carlos Dunlap, Caleb Sturgis, Major Wright and Brandon Spikes.
In 2025, with FIU going into Beaver Stadium, the Penn State Nittany Lions can potentially be the top ranked team in the country. PSU was slotted at No. 1 in ESPN's post-spring Top 25.
Last season, the Nittany Lions made it to the 12-team College Football Playoff, but fell in the semifinal round to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That team, at least on the offensive side of the ball, remains mostly intact.
Starting quarterback Drew Allar, who goes into 2025 as the top-rated quarterback draft prospect, completed 262 passes for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Allar finished third in the conference and 17th in the country in passing yards. He also finished fourth in the country in passing touchdowns.
Penn State had two of the best running backs in the country in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Allen, a senior out of IMG Academy, ran for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished first on the team in rushing yards and fifth in the Big Ten. Allen, another senior, ran for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Through the transfer portal, head coach James Franklin was able to bring in All-ACC wide receiver Trebor Pena out of Syracuse. He had 84 receptions for 941 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a second team All-ACC selection this past season.
Although Penn State lost Jaylen Reed, Kobe King and Abdul Carter, the Nittany Lions will have safety Zakee Wheatley who finished the season with 96 total tackles (58 solo/38 assisted). Last season, the Nittany Lions' defense ranked first in the Big Ten.
On the coaching side, James Franklin brought in legendary defensive coordinator Jim Knowles who led the Ohio State defense last season on their way to a national championship. He will be key to Penn State's success this upcoming season and will be tough to strategize against.
FIU has faced Penn State just once previously. That was in 2007, Mario Cristobal's first season as head coach of the Panthers. They fell by a final score of 59-0. The Nittany Lions will be a tough task for Willie Simmons and the FIU Panthers in week two at Beaver Stadium, but early in the season, anything can happen.