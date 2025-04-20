FIU Defensive Lineman Claude Larkins Jr. Enters Transfer Portal
Defensive lineman Claude Larkins Jr. will enter the transfer portal after two years at FIU. Larkins will enter as a grad transfer following 15 career game appearances with the Panthers.
Larkins spent most of his time at FIU injured, but in parts of his two seasons, he posted three total tackles (one solo/two assisted). Before his time at FIU, Larkins spent two seasons at N.C. State, where he only played in three games, posting three total tackles (two solo/one assisted).
Larkins, who stands at 6'6" and 260 pounds per the FIU Athletics website went to Chaminade Madonna and had 23 offers coming out of high school, 16 of them coming from power conference teams such as Michigan, Syracuse and Kentucky.
FIU posted a 4-8 record in 2024, but had the fourth-best total defense in Conference USA. Nine players (including Larkins) have now entered the spring transfer portal.