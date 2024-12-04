FIU Football Announces 2025 Early Signees
FIU football announced a total of 11 players on Wednesday who have decided to join the program.
Here's a rundown of the latest players to officially join the Panthers' program as FIU still searches for a new head coach.
Running Back, Sterling Joseph (Edison High School)
Sterling, brother of Lexington Joseph, will join FIU as the only running back in the class. FIU only brought in one other running back in the 2024 class in Devonte Lyons. Joseph received 16 total offers including FIU.
Each of the last three seasons, Joseph has rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his three high school seasons, he ran for a total of 3,077 yards, 24 touchdowns and in his senior season, he averaged 9.7 yards per carry.
Tight End, Sean Burke (South Broward High School)
Sean, brother of former FIU offensive lineman Travis Burke is the only tight end that the Panthers are bringing in at this point in time. This past season, Burke hauled in 45 passes for 699 yards and one touchdown. His overall numbers are 80 receptions for 1,495 yards and three touchdowns.
Burke also saw some action on defense as an edge rusher where he had 43 tackles, including 16 TFLs and eight sacks. Despite being a two-way player, Burke is expected to be a tight end.
Wide Receiver, Kenny Williams (Gulliver Prep)
WIlliams finished his high school career with 124 receptions for 1,824 yards and seven touchdowns. Williams was only limited to six games this past season, and seven the year before.
Williams will join a wide receiver room that has had two 1,000-yard receivers for two straight seasons in Kris Mitchell (2023) and Eric Rivers (2024). The newest Panther received offers from Appalachian State, James Madison, Wagner and West Virginia along with FIU.
Wide Receiver, Tyson Carter (Edgewater High School)
Carter received plenty of interest from the FCS ranks. His only offers from the FBS came from FIU, Air Force and Troy. Carter finished his high school career with 34 receptions for 672 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 21.2 yards per reception. The Edgewater product was limited to just two games this past season.
Safety, Kelvin Reyes (West Broward High School)
Reyes is the only safety from the incoming class. He held eight offers, with one from an FCS and a P4 school. Reyes had 118 total tackles (88 solo/30 assisted) and seven interceptions during his high school career.
EDGE, Matthew Pointer (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)
Standing at 6'4" 236 pounds, Pointer had 52 total tackles (27 solo/15 assisted), 24.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks through his two high school seasons.
Linebacker, Cameron Davis (Blanche Ely High School)
In his two high school seasons, Davis had 178 total tackles (97 solo/81 assisted), eight sacks and three interceptions. Davis stands at 6'1" 215 pounds. He also played tight end during his senior season.
Offensive Lineman, Jeremy Smith (Miami Central High)
Smith, a three-star lineman stands at 6'5," 250 pounds and received five other offers. He will be the only offensive lineman that FIU will sign in the early period.
Up Next:
Following this early signing period which ends on December 6, the next National Signing day will take place on February 5.
