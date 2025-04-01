FIU Football Announces Schedule Adjustment For 2025 Home Opener
On Monday, FIU footall announced that the program's 2025 season opener against Bethune-Cookman will take place on Friday, August 29 at FIU's Pitbull Stadium
Per FIU, "The game time will be announced at a later date, pending TV partners, in conjunction with the full schedule of times for the 2025 season."
This will mark the first time that FIU will host the first game of the regular season since 2022 when the Panthers defeated Bryant in overtime by a final score of 38-37.
FIU has won their last four home openers and posted a 4-2 record in the inaugural season at South Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium last year.
The Panthers have never defeated Bethune-Cookman in their four games played. The last time these two teams faced off was during the 2014 season when the Panthers fell by a final score of 14-12.