FIU Football Announces Vice Night Game for 2024
On Thursday, FIU announced that the famous Vice game will be on Tuesday, October 22 against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The game will be aired on ESPNU. Last season, FIU defeated the Bearkats by a final score of 33-27 in double overtime. October's matchup will be the second between both football programs.
The game is marked by FIU donning their special edition jerseys complete with bright pink and light blue accents, mirroring the colors used in depictions of the city of Miami in pop culture over the years.
The Panthers' win against the Bearkats was their final victory of the 2023 season. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for 190 yards and one touchdown, completing 26 of his 38 passes. The most notable play in that game was the fourth-and-18 that Jenkins converted on a scramble.
Linebacker Reggie Peterson led the way for FIU with ten total tackles, nine solo tackles, one assisted tackles and one interception for a 61 yeard return. Donovan Manuel was right behind Peterson with seven total tackles, but made the game winning play along with Jack Daly.
The last time the FIU program was featured on ESPNU was 2023 where they fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks by a final score of 44-20.
Listen to last summer's episode of G5 Football Daily's podcast to learn more about the creation of the Vice uniforms