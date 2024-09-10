FIU Football: DC Jovan Dewitt Named Conference USA Coordinator Of The Week
MIAMI, FL - Following a week two performance where the FIU tied a program record five interceptions, last done in 2005, 247Sports has named defensive coordinator Jovan Dewitt Conference USA coordinator of the week.
The following players caught their first career interception: Percy Courtney Jr., Antonio Patterson, Brian Blades II and Jamal Potts. Jojo Evans caught his second career interception.
With Blades' interception, he returned it for a pick six, marking a second straight season where a Dewitt defense records a pick six.
The Panthers defense held Central Michigan to 179 rushing yards and sacked quarterback Joe Labas twice. FIU also generated three tackles for loss.
Linebacker Travion Barnes stepped in for Reggie Peterson, who retired this past week, and led the team with 13 total tackles (eight solo/five assisted).
Dewitt's defense will be tested this weekend as they head to Boca Raton for the Shula Bowl. Dewitt has already taken on the Owls, but his defense struggled giving up 52 points in that contest in 2022. He will look to have his defense carry the momentum of a strong week two performance over to a crucial week three.