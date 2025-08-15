FIU Football: Five Breakout Candidates For 2025
At this point in camp, we find ourselves in a position where we have a good idea of who will receive plenty of playing time and who will not for Willie Simmons' FIU Panthers. With that being said, here are five breakout candidates going into the 2025 season.
Kejon Owens, RB
Owens, who is entering his final collegiate season, entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season, but later withdrew his name. In 2024, he ran for 392 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games played.
Between his four seasons at FIU, Owens has rushed for 928 yards, 11 touchdowns and averages 4.7 yards per carry.
"He's really established himself as a force to be rekon with in the backfield," said Simmons. "We're really looking forward to seeing how he is going to continue to develop and grow within this offense. He'll be a focal point."
For a third straight season, the running back room will be the deepest group in the program. With the addition of Georgia Tech transfer Anthony Carrie, incoming freshman Sterling Joseph and returner Devonte Lyons, it'll be an interesting room to manage, but if Owens is expected to the a focal point of the offense alongside Keyone Jenkins, then he'll get plenty of run.
Kenton Simmons, defensive line
Simmons, who was last at Butler Community College posted 43 total tackles (23 solo/20 assisted), 2.4 tackles for loss and six sacks through his two years.
"He has really impressed us with his ability to be a playmaker on the defensive line," said Willie Simmons on Kenton.
With the departure of Eddie Walls II, Simmons will replace Walls as the second edge rusher alongside Keegan Davis. Simmons later confirmed that Simmons will be the starting edge rusher to begin the season.
Tar'varish Dawson, wide receiver
Dawson now lands back in his home state after stops at Auburn, Colorado and most recently, Jacksonville State.
Simmons has called the senior wideout "arguably be the fastest guy" on the team. The comparison Simmons noted was that of Eric Rivers last season, someone who is extremely fast and can be a deep threat. " Being a fast guy, they can take the top off the defense," Simmons said.
Throughout fall camp, Dawson has proven to be that deep threat target for quarterback Keyone Jenkins and his speed has certainly stood out. In the first scrimmage, Dawson stood out with his speed and ability to quickly get open. In an uptempo offense that FIU is running, Dawson has proven to be a perfect fit.
Ashton Levells, cornerback
Standing at 6'1," 170 pounds, Levells is someone who has been running with the first team throughout fall camp. Even after not having the strongest first scrimmage, throughout the week following that scrimmage, he looked sharp, which he has throughout the spring and fall.
Shamir Sterlin, safety
Sterlin started for FIU last season after a strong offseason, but with the emergence of both Jojo Evand and CJ Christian, Sterlin, a freshman last season, didn't end up playing too much.
Listed at 6'2," 185 pounds when his signing was announced, Sterlin now stands at 6'3," 210 pounds this season. His growth and weight that has been put on is easily the most noticable on the team.
Throughout the fall, Sterlin has been out with the first team plenty alongside freshman Jessiah McGrew, so it'll be interesting if that is who FIU will roll out for the first game of the season.