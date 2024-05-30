FIU Football: Full Times & Broadcast Info Released For 2024 Season
On Thursday, FIU released the times and television designations for all 12 games this season for the Panthers.
The Panthers' season kicks off at 3:00 pm on the Big Ten Network against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Including their Big Ten Network game, the Panthers will have five nationally televised games. One on ESPNU, three on CBS Sports Network and the game on the Big Ten Network.
Last season, when the Panthers took on the Sam Houston State Bearkats it was a double-overtime thriller that was aired on CBS Sports Network. In 2024, these two teams will play in Miami on ESPNU, an objectively bigger network and stage. That game will be aired at 7:30 pm.
If there had to be any guesses towards which game will be FIU's Vice game, the Sam Houston one makes a lot of sense given it’s a home ESPNU game in a primetime slot on a Tuesday night.
FIU's CBS Sports Network contests also include an away game against the Liberty Flames on Tuesday, October 8 at 7:00 pm. One week later, the Panthers travel to El Paso to take on the UTEP Miners at 9:00 PM ET. Thei final game on CBS Sports Network will be at home against the New Mexico State Aggies at 7:00 pm.
The return of the Shula Bowl will be week three at Boca Raton. The game will be aired on ESPN+ at 6:00 PM.
FIU’s first Conference USA game against the Kennesaw State Owls is on Saturday, November 23rd at 3:00 PM.
Television designations for the following games have not been finalized, but will be on an ESPN platform: Monmouth (Sept. 21 @ 6:00 pm), Louisiana Tech (Sept. 28 @ 6:00 pm), @ Jacksonville State (Nov. 16 @ 2:00 pm), @ Kennesaw State (Nov. 23 @ 3:00 pm) and Middle Tennessee State (Nov. 30 @ 2:00 pm).