FIU Football Gets Commitment From Miami Hurricanes' Running Back Ajay Allen
On Wednesday, the FIU Panthers earned a big commitment from former Nebraska and Miami running back Ajay Allen. Through 21 collegiate games, Allen has rushed for 734 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Allen, a native of Monroe, Louisiana, garnered seven offers out of high school in the class of 2022. Two of those offers came from current Conference USA teams, four from power conference teams and one FCS offer. He wounded up committing to Nebraska.
In his lone season with the Cornhuskers, Allen played in four games, rushing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry. His best game came against Georgia Southern where he ran for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Allen would enter the transfer portal and join Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. In his first season, he played in nine games rushing for 361 yards and five touchdowns. His best performance of that season would come against Bethune-Cookman, where he ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
His final season in Miami, the Hurricanes brought in plenty of running backs, most notably Damien Martinez. Allen fell in the depth chart and saw only eight games of action, rushing for just 183 yards and two touchdowns.
The newest FIU running back will now join a backfield which has redshirt freshman Devonte Lyons and senior Kejon Owens. Expect Allen to receive a decent amount of reps in Willie Simmons' first year as head coach.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
MAC Commissioner Responds To Northern Illinois Exit Announcement
Latest NFL Mock Draft Slots Ashton Jeanty and 2 Other G5 Football Stars Into First Round
TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Arkansas Running Back Rashod Dubinion