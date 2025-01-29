FIU Football: Junior Day Lands Big Offensive Commitment For 2026
On Saturday, FIU held junior day in hopes of enticing some of the area's top high school recruits.
Amongst the many players who attended was Homestead Senior High wide receiver Malik Penson. Penson ended up committing to the Panthers the following day, netting a win for new wide receivers coach Jelani Berassa and FIU's 2026 class.
Penson has received offers from Pitt, Western Michigan, Youngstown State, and USF as well as FIU. Jelani Berassa, who was at Youngstown State as the programs wide receivers coach, first offered the Homestead product a scholarship there, then reconnected after being hired at FIU.
Penson is the second commitment of the 2026 class for the Panthers.
Meanwhile, from the defensive side of the ball, FIU notably hosted four-star cornerback J'Vari Flowers out of Miami Northwestern. Flowers currently holds offers from 29 total schools, 23 of which are from power conference programs.
Through his three years thus far at Miami Northwestern, Flowers has 82 total tackles (24 solo/three assisted). In his junior year, Flowers had 15 total tackles (12 solo/ three assisted). Flowers has also played on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
Flowers has not set a timeline for his commitment, though being able to land Flowers would be a massive win for the program.
FIU is set to hold their signing day event for their 2025 class, Simmons' first at FIU, on Wednesday, February 5 at the Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne.
