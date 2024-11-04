FIU Football: Keyone Jenkins Named To Manning Stars Of the Week
MIAMI, FL - On Tuesday, it was announced that sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins was named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week, along with seven other quarterbacks.
Last week against the New Mexico State Aggies, Jenkins completed 18 passes for 338 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. After his big night, Jenkins is now sixth on the program's list of all-time passing touchdown leaders.
Along with Jenkins, the following quarterbacks also made the list: Kaden Anderson (Wyoming), Zeon Chriss (Houston), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Kitna (UAB), Maddux Madsen (Boise State), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) and Cam Ward (University of Miami).
To cast a vote for Jenkins, fans can visit the All-State Sugar Bowl website.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 11
Sun Belt Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024
UConn Football Reach Bowl Eligibility For Second Time Under Jim Mora