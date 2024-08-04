FIU Football: QB Keyone Jenkins Confident Going Into Year Two
MIAMI, FL - After starting all but one game in 2023, Keyone Jenkins noticed his flaws and immediately went to work, putting on some weight and becoming a leader for the 2024 Florida International Panthers.
"I feel great," said the sophomore quarterback. "I feel well prepared and also more confident in my team and myself."
Last season, Jenkins weighed in at 190 pounds. Going into the spring of his sophomore year, he weighed in at 195. Now, in the fall, Jenkins stands at 6'0," 197 pounds, putting on plenty of muscle and noticing that the ball is moving better than it did last season thanks to his improvements with his body. When he first ever joined FIU, he weighed 175 and is close to 30 pounds stronger now.
Throughout the offseason, Jenkins worked out with his crop of receivers led by Dean Patterson, who Jenkins was impressed by this offseason along with others.
"Nazeviah Burris," said Jenkins right away. "Slot receiver. Him as well as Dean Patterson, Eric Rivers and most of my receivers. Offensive line all came back and they're more experienced, more confident as well and I am going to encourage them a little bit more as well as a leader. Everyone is really gelling together."
One of the biggest changes that Jenkins will have to undergo is the addition of the incorporation of the coach-to-player communication system in his helmet, a new addition to all of college football this season.
"It was smooth," said Jenkins when asked about it. "It was like in and out a little bit."
Jenkins then followed it up with his overall thoughts on how it can help him. "There's pros and cons to it, but more so pros. I get to hear the play more and he can tell me little details and tips right before the play and I am going to say that it helps more than it hurts."
Keyone Jenkins and the Panthers will take the field on Saturday, August 31st against the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network.