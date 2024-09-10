FIU Football: QB Keyone Jenkins Named Conference USA Offensive Player Of The Week
MIAMI, FL - Following a week two performance where sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins completed 10 of 18 passes for 124 yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing, the FIU Panther earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
Jenkins was a big part of FIU scoring their most points in a game since 2018. He is also the first Panther to earn a Player of the Week honor this season. Through two games, the sophomore leads Conference USA with three passing touchdowns.
Saturday's performance also included a 38-yard run, the longest of his career, which set up the first passing touchdown of the game to Eric Rivers.
A big reason for Jenkins' success on Saturday night was due to the offensive line play, which improved, only allowing one sack and allowing Jenkins himself to make good decisions with plenty of time to spare.
FIU will head to Boca Raton in the 22nd edition of the Shula Bowl as they look to snap a six-game losing streak against Florida Atlantic.