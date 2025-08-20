FIU Football Suite Food Options Going Into 2025
MIAMI, FL - On Monday, FIU Athletics invited several local media members to try out all the food options that will be provided in the suites at Pitbull Stadium, including some new ones that they will be debuting for the 2025 college football season.
The End Zone Package:
This package is the most basic one, which comes with a trio of dips: buffalo chicken, Louisiana crab, and spinach artichoke. This comes with sea salt tortilla chips.
The two chicken wing options include mango habanero and garlic parmesan wings. These are served with celery sticks, carrots and a ranch dressing.
Likely the best part of the package are the smoked brisket sliders which are served on mini brioche buns with pickled onions, house-made BBQ sauce, and a horseradish aioli.
Other items from this package include the cilantro lime slaw, which is shredded green and purple cabbage with carrots, cilantro, and lime vinaigrette. Then there is the potato salad and bread pudding bites.
The Mr. 305 Package:
This was one of the most popular packages last season. For those Miami natives, this is the right package for you, coming with all sorts of Miami flavors.
The summer latin salad comes with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, mango, chopped romaine and cilantro lime vinaigrette. The mini medianoche sandwiches were very good and juicy and from personal experience, would recommend. Inside the sandwich is slow-cooked marinated pork, ham, cheese, pickles and mustard on sweet bread.
Other options include the chicken vaca frita, sweet plantains, arroz moros and the desert option is the tres leches shooters.
The Kick-off Package:
Another popular package was this one, which includes BBQ meatballs, crispy fried chicken wings, all-beef hot dogs, macaroni & cheese and assorted cookies (red velvet and chocolate chunk with M&Ms). This package also includes three great drink options, which were extremely refreshing.
The Touchdown Package:
This package had some great options, which include corn esquites shooters (mexican street corn salad), chili lime chicken quesadilla, mexican rice and a taco bar. There are also cinnamon churros for dessert with this package.
The Panther Paw Package:
Here is the biggest (most expensive) package of the bunch, which comes with wedge salad, fruit & cheese board, pigs in a blanket, korean braised beef short ribs, creamy mashed potatoes and chocolate chip brownies.
This package also includes your own popcorn station with a ton of flavors that you can create yourself.