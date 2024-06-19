FIU Football: TE Rowdy Beers Leaving Football To Become Firefighter
G5 Football Daily has learned that FIU tight end Rowdy Beers has left the program and will focus on becoming a firefighter. He spent one year with the team and was set to be a redshirt sophomore.
Coming out of high school, Beers held two other offers outside of FIU. He ended choosing Mike MacIntyre and the Panthers, but did not see any action on the field in 2023 and it was looking like the same in 2024 with Josiah Miamen and Rowdy's brother, Rocky receiving plenty of reps towards the back half of the season.
With Beers now gone, the Panthers were able to add a tight end in East Carolina University transfer Antonio Ferguson. He helps fill the roster spot created by Beers' departure.
The Panthers will kick off their season in Bloomington against Indiana on August 31. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.