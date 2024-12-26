FIU Football To Bring Back Demetrius Hill
After two season with Illinois, defensive back Demetrius Hill is returning to the program where he started his college football career.
In 2022 at FIU, Demetrius Hill finished the season with 95 total tackles (51 solo/44 assisted), four tackles for loss and one interception. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team and Conference USA All-Freshman. Hill announced his commitment to return to Miami via social media on Wednesday.
In 2023, Hill was limited to only one game with the Illini after suffering a torn ACL. In 2024, the safety again did not play in a game. He will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Panthers.
Standing at 6'2," 205 pounds, Hill will come in with an opportunity to start right away with the departures of both Jojo Evans and C.J. Christian in the secondary.
