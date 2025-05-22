G5 Football Daily

FIU Football To Face Liberty For 2025 Homecoming Game

The Panthers will hold their homecoming game on Saturday, November 15

Kevin Barral

Bobby Salla Jr. looking at the field prior to their matchup against the Liberty Flames
Bobby Salla Jr. looking at the field prior to their matchup against the Liberty Flames / FIU Athletics
FIU announced this week that they will hold their homecoming game against the Liberty Flames on Saturday, November 15. A kickoff time for that game will be announced at a later date.

Including their game against Liberty, this begins a three-game stretch for the Panthers against Conference USA teams that finished with a record over .500.

The last homecoming game that FIU won was against the Charlotte 49ers in 2019 by a final score of 48-23. Since then, the Panthers have dropped five straight homecoming games, most recently, losing to FCS Monmouth by a final score of 45-42.

Last season, FIU took the undefeated Flames to overtime, but ended up falling by a final score of 31-24. The Flames came down to Miami in 2023, which was the homecoming game that season, but the Panthers were dominated by a final score of 38-6.

In all their previous meetings since Liberty ascended to FBS, the Flames have won all three of their previous meetings.

FIU made a head coaching change after three consecutive 4-8 seasons and hired former Florida A&M head coach and Duke running backs coach Willie Simmons. The Panthers kick the season off on Friday, April 29 against Bethune-Cookman.

