FIU Football To Face Liberty For 2025 Homecoming Game
FIU announced this week that they will hold their homecoming game against the Liberty Flames on Saturday, November 15. A kickoff time for that game will be announced at a later date.
Including their game against Liberty, this begins a three-game stretch for the Panthers against Conference USA teams that finished with a record over .500.
The last homecoming game that FIU won was against the Charlotte 49ers in 2019 by a final score of 48-23. Since then, the Panthers have dropped five straight homecoming games, most recently, losing to FCS Monmouth by a final score of 45-42.
Last season, FIU took the undefeated Flames to overtime, but ended up falling by a final score of 31-24. The Flames came down to Miami in 2023, which was the homecoming game that season, but the Panthers were dominated by a final score of 38-6.
In all their previous meetings since Liberty ascended to FBS, the Flames have won all three of their previous meetings.
FIU made a head coaching change after three consecutive 4-8 seasons and hired former Florida A&M head coach and Duke running backs coach Willie Simmons. The Panthers kick the season off on Friday, April 29 against Bethune-Cookman.