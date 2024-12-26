FIU Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2025
In the new age of college football, the transfer portal is extremely important. For a team like FIU, they will continue to bolster their ranks with players from the portal and from the JUCO ranks, many with previous ties to South Florida.
Here at G5 Football Daily, we will track this transfer portal cycle's additions and subtractions under new head coach Willie Simmons.
Outgoing Players:
Eric Rivers, WR: Georgia Tech
Rivers finished the 2024 season with 62 receptions for 1,1172 yards and 12 touchdowns. Rivers broke the FIU record for most receiving yards and touchdowns in a single-season. He led Conference USA in those stats as well.
The now-former Panther was a four-star transfer portal prospect from Memphis joining prior to the 2023 season. He will now join the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the ACC.
Dean Patterson, WR: Georgia Tech
Patterson finished the season with 50 receptions for 685 yards and seven touchdowns. These were all career numbers for the redshirt senior. He finished making All-Conference Second Team. Patterson will join Rivers in Georgia Tech.
Antonio Ferguson, TE: UAB
Ferguson hauled in seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. These were career-high's for the redshirt sophomore. Ferguson will now join head coach Trent Dilfer at UAB.
Hezekiah Masses, CB: Cal
In his junior season, Masses posted 38 total tackles (24 solo/14 assisted), one tackle for loss and an interception. He will head to Cal in the ACC.
Travion Barnes, LB: Baylor
In his lone season at FIU, Barnes posted a conference-leading 129 total tackles (59 solo/70 assisted), 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Barnes set the FIU record for most assisted tackles in a single-season and finished second in most total tackles in a single-season. He was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and All-Conference First team.
Barnes will now join Baylor in the Big 12 conference after receiving attention from several other Power Four schools.
Jojo Evans, S: Louisville
After not playing in 2023 due to transfer portal rules, Evans had a career-year posting 93 total tackles (52 solo/41 assisted), three tackles for loss and two interceptions. The former Kent State defensive back was named to the All-Conference First team.
Evans will now join the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC as they look to capture the conference championship in 2025.
CJ Christian, S: Washington
In 2024, Christian had his best season yet with 80 total tackles (40 solo/40 asssited), three tackles for loss and one interception. After being granted an extra year of eligibility, he decided to hit the transfer portal and join Washington in the Big 10.
Rocky Beers, TE: Colorado State
Beers' FIU tenure was short-lived, only lasting 12 games. In 2024, he missed almost the entire season after suffering an injury in the Panthers' week one loss to Indiana. He hauled in four passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in that game. He will now return to his home stateand join Colorado State who went 8-4 in 2024.
Jackson Lee, LS: Florida Atlantic
JaDarious Lee,: Kennesaw State
John Bock III, OL: Tulane
Naeer Jackson, OL: Louisville
Ja'Coby Matthews, WR: Alcorn State
Mike Jackson, WR: Florida Memorial University
Players in the portal who have not committed: Kejon Owens, Shomari Lawrence, Nazeviah Burris, Travis Burke and Reggie Peterson
Incoming Players:
Lamont Green Jr., EDGE: FSU
Former four-star recruit did not see any playing time during his time at Florida State, but standing at 6'3," 229 pounds, this is likely one of the bigger acquisitions through the portal for FIU in recent years.
Aaron Armitage, EDGE: Stanford
Another former four-star recruit who played in a total of 15 games throughout his time at Stanford. He posted 22 total tackles (seven solo/15 assisted).
Kenton Simmons, LB: Butler Community College
Coming from the JUCO ranks, Simmons posted 43 total tackles (23 solo/20 assited), 2.4 tackles for loss and six sacks throughout two seasons. In a linebacker room that lost Travion Barnes, Simmons will look to either start right away or compete for a starting job.
Demetrius Hill, S: Illinois
After being named a Freshman All-American in 2022 with FIU, he entered the transfer portal and went to Illinois. His time at the power conference level would last only one game as he suffered a season-ending injury that kept him out for the remainder of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Hill now returns to the school where he began his college career.
