FIU Gets Commitment From Holy Cross Starting Quarterback, Former Matt Sluka Backup
On Tuesday, FIU football received a commitment from Holy Cross transfer quarterback Joe Pesansky. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Last season, Pesansky started all 12 games for the Crusaders, completing 176 passes for 2,399 yards, with 19 touchdowns against six interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 173 and one touchdown on 62 attempts.
Pesansky, a native of Tampa, Florida, attended Jesuit High School and has been with the Holy Cross program for the last four years. Notably, Pesansky backed up former Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka, who transferred to UNLV and abruptly left the program a few weeks into the 2024 season over an NIL dispute.
In 2021 as a freshman, he entered four games as a backup quarterback, completing two passes for 15 yards. In his 2022 sophomore season, Pesansky appeared in seven games, completing nine passes for 104 yards. His junior season in 2023, the Tampa native appeared in seven games, making two starts.
Pesansky will enter an already crowded FIU quarterback room that includes Keyone Jenkins, the starting quarterback, Clayton Dees, Chayden Peery, Zachary Waters, Christian Langford and Jake Helfrich.