FIU Gets Commitment From JUCO Defensive Lineman For 2025
On Monday, FIU announced the commitment of Lackawanna College defensive lineman Xion Chapman. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Last season, Chapman played in five games, posting eight total tackles (five solo/three assisted), four tackles for loss and two sacks. He also had one pass deflection.
Per the Lackawanna College athletics page, Chapman stands at 6'5," 280 pounds. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native played high school ball at Dieruff High School.
With the addition of Chapman, FIU moved up to the third best recruiting class in Conference USA per 247Sports. They surpassed Western Kentucky, who held the third spot for a long period of time. Liberty and UTEP are the two teams ahead of FIU.
Willie Simmons and staff have now added 24 transfers, with 21 incoming freshman and one hard commitment that remains unsigned.
The Panthers open the 2025 season on August 29 at home against Bethune-Cookman.