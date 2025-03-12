FIU Hires Former Florida A&M Offensive Coordinator
One key piece that Willie Simmons will bring onto his inaugural staff at FIU is his former offensive coordinator at Florida A&M: Joseph Henry.
Henry will join the FIU staff as a senior offensive analyst.
Henry will be on Simmons' side for a third time. The first time was when Simmons took the job at Prairie View A&M, serving as the team's special teams coordinator, tight ends coach, and video coordinator from 2015-17.
He rejoined Simmons at FAMU, becoming the team's pass game coordinator and running backs coach from 2018-19. He would part with Simmons to take a job at Mizzou as the offensive line/tight ends analyst. After a one season stint there, he went back to his alma mater, Arkansas, as the assistant offensive line coach. He then took the same role at LSU from 2021-22.
Henry would then join Simmons at Florida A&M, landing as the offensive coordinator. In his first year back in Tallahassee, the Rattlers went 9-2 and in 2023, they posted a 12-1 record, winning the SWAC, Florida Blue Classic and Celebration Bowl.
Following the 2023 season, Simmons departed to Duke to take on the running backs coach job and Henry remained at Famu and was elevated to Assistant Coach for the 2024 campaign.
FIU continue spring practice through the scheduled Spring Game on Saturday, April 5.