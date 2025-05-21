FIU Offensive Line Coach Edwin Pata To Join Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff For Summer
Edwin Pata is set to join the Miami Dolphins coaching staff through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He will work with the NFL club through the month of June. He is one of two FIU coaches going through this program. Cornerbacks coach Anthony Gaitor is also working with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff.
Pata, who joins new FIU head coach Willie Simmons staff as an offensive line coach, is a Miami native who has been coaching within the state since 2007 when he was a tight ends coach at Florida A&M.
He was part of the Panthers staff under head coach Mario Cristobal as a graduate assistant from 2010-13. His most recent stop prior to coming back to FIU was at the University of Miami under Mario Cristobal as the assistant offensive line coach.
The Panthers' offensive line is coming off a season where they allowed the fewest sacks in Conference USA. With that being said, this will be a new look offensive line for FIU, with four of the five starters departing to new schools. The only returner is redshirt sophomore Jaheim Buchanon.
Last season, the Dolphins went 8-9, finishing second in a weak AFC East, but missing out on the playoffs after dropping the season finale against the New York Jets.